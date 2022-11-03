Watch CBS News
Health

West Nile virus leads to death of Santa Clara County resident

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:19

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday.

The resident lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.

No other details about the death were released in a brief statement posted Wednesday on the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health website.

As of Oct. 27, seven deaths from West Nile virus had been reported in California this year, according to the California Department of Public Health.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather, and often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.

Most people who are infected have mild or no symptoms. More than 100 people in the United States die every year from complications that arise from the virus, health officials said.

More information on the virus is available at https://westnile.ca.gov/faq

First published on November 2, 2022 / 10:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.