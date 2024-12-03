Wells Fargo moving corporate headquarters to new San Francisco location

Wells Fargo officials confirmed Tuesday plans to move the banking giant's corporate headquarters in San Francisco to another location in the city.

Wells Fargo has long been based at 420 Montgomery St., where there is also a museum featuring artifacts and stories from the bank's history in the city that dates back to the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s.

However, the headquarters will soon be moved to another building at 333 Market St. and there are no plans to move it out of San Francisco, Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said.

"As part of our multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient Wells Fargo, we continually assess our real estate portfolio to ensure we are best meeting the needs of employees and customers, responding to consumer and economic trends, and managing our costs responsibly," Robles said in an email.

The new location is "a more modern building that can deliver a better experience for our employees and customers. Wells Fargo has been serving San Francisco customers since 1852 and the city remains important to the bank," Robles said.