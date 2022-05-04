Weather service warns of hazardous surf on coast Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Rip currents and sneaker waves will increase danger along the coastline Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A beach hazards statement is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the entire coastline from the northern border of Sonoma County down to Big Sur in Monterey County.

The statement calls for increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and northwest swells from 5-8 feet every 16-18 seconds.

Beach hazard statement NWS Bay Area

The statement urges people to stay well back from the water's edge and to never turn their back on the ocean.

The beach hazard statement comes after a warm Wednesday with inland temperatures reaching well into the 80s and even near 90° for the hot spots including Fairfield, Antioch and Brentwood. While highs in the 70s are possible closer to the coast, if the onshore breeze kicks in earlier, it will be quite a bit cooler.

Temperatures will be several degrees cooler on Thursday, with most of the region settling back to near-average temperatures by Friday and over the weekend.

There's also a very slight chance for showers in the northern half of the Bay Area Friday, but that currently stands at just a 20% chance. A similar 20% chance of rain is also in the forecast for Sunday and Tuesday.