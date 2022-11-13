Watch CBS News
Weather service warns of hazardous beach conditions along California coast Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the California coast from the North Bay to the Central Coast Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. 

Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. 

The warning covers San Francisco, the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore and south to the Peninsula coast, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast.

National Weather Service officials advise staying off coastal rocks and jetties, avoiding steep beaches, keeping a safe distance from the surf zone, and keeping children and pets out of the surf zone.

Officials also warn the waves can move large objects such as logs which increase the risk of injury to anyone caught in them.

Coastal visitors are also advised to not turn their back to the ocean.

