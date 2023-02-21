Weather front brings gusty winds, cold temperatures, rain and snow to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Howling winds will announce Tuesday afternoon's arrival of a cold weather front that will send temperatures plunging, trigger rain showers and bring a dusting of snow to the Bay Area mountain tops.

Forecasters said the stormy weather will linger for days and the impact will include:

Strong winds arrive Tuesday impacting the area through Wednesday. A wind advisory has been issued for winds 25-35 mph with strong wind gusts expected, strongest gusts over the higher terrain in excess of 55 mph.

Cold temperatures arrive Wednesday morning and will last through Sunday. Frost advisories and freeze watches have been issued for Thursday morning.

Rain showers arrive impacting coastal areas on Wednesday, becoming more widespread Thursday night into Friday.

A few thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday with lightning, heavy rain, and small hail as the primary impacts.

Snow is expected at elevations above 1,500 feet, with the highest confidence over the Santa Lucia Range. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Higher elevations of the Central Coast.

In a briefing issued shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service added a winter storm watch to the forecast beginning Thursday for the higher elevations of the coastal mountains south of San Francisco Bay.

The Santa Clara and Diablo ranges in the South Bay could get between 8-12 inches of snow by Saturday, and the Santa Cruz Mountains could see 4-8 inches of the white stuff.

The revised forecast lowered the elevation that could see snow from 1,500 feet to 500 feet in most of the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday.

"The coldest morning low temperatures of the week will be feature Thursday, Friday and even Saturday morning," the National Weather Service warned. "Temperatures in the interior locations have over a 70 percent probability of dropping below freezing. While the ocean will help limit the drop in temperatures for coastal ranges, these areas will still have temperatures that range from 33 to 38 degrees."

NWS forecasters said the rain will come in waves.

"As this system will be a prolonged event, there will be periods of breaks in the rain," forecasters said. "Rain will likely be confined to the coastline Tuesday night through Thursday morning, then become more widespread as it moves inland. "

"Total rainfall between Tuesday to Saturday has been bumped up slightly. Interior valley areas are likely to get between 0.50 inches to an inch, with isolated areas receiving around 1.25 inches. Higher elevations are forecast to receive an inch to 1.50 inches."