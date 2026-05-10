Wayward young sea lion rescued by police near Highway 101 in Brisbane

Authorities on the Peninsula helped rescue a wayward California sea lion that was found off busy Highway 101 on Friday.

According to the Brisbane Police Department, an officer on his way to work spotted the sea lion, near Sierra Point Parkway by the DoubleTree Hotel. After seeing the animal heading towards the on ramp for northbound Highway 101, the officer used his personal vehicle to slow traffic and contacted other officers for assistance.

Responding officers secured traffic and contained the sea lion as they awaited personnel from the Marine Mammal Center.

"Using specialized animal control equipment, officers were able to safely keep the seal from wandering into traffic or onto the freeway," police said.

Rescuers told police that the seal was spotted along Coyote Point and surrounding shoreline areas and that they were looking for the seal for several days.

A California sea lion dubbed "Sierra" by Brisbane police officers was rescued near Sierra Point Parkway and Highway 101 on May 8, 2026. Brisbane Police Department

The seal, dubbed "Sierra" by officers, was found to be malnourished and in need of urgent care. Sierra was taken by Marine Mammal Center staff to their veterinary hospital for treatment and rehabilitation, with the goal to release Sierra back into the wild.

"We are grateful for the teamwork displayed today between Brisbane Police Department personnel and The Marine Mammal Center in helping ensure Sierra received the care she needed safely and successfully," police said in a statement Friday.

Police urged the public to contact the Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-7325 when encountering marine wildlife in distress and to maintain a safe distance of 50 yards.