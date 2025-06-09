San Francisco ICE protests prompt Waymo to curtail robotaxi service

Autonomous vehicle firm Waymo said it has curtailed its robotaxi service in San Francisco following immigration enforcement protests in the city's Financial District Sunday evening, which led to one of its vehicles being vandalized.

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in San Francisco turned violent, with buildings being vandalized along with police and Muni vehicles. A Waymo vehicle was also covered with graffiti.

A spokesperson for Waymo, owned by Google parent Alphabet, said the company was still operating and serving riders in the city but would be limiting trips in certain areas where protesters may be gathering "out of an abundance of caution."

Waymo also suspended service to downtown Los Angeles after several vehicles were set on fire during the ICE protests in that city.

The company said it was still operating in other parts of Los Angeles.

"We do not believe our vehicles were intentionally targeted, but rather happened to be present during the protests," a spokesperson told CBS News.

Aside from San Francisco and Los Angeles, the company operates its robotaxi service in Mountain View, where the company is headquartered, along with Daly City, Los Altos, Palo Alto, parts of Sunnyvale, and Austin, Texas. Waymo has also gotten the green light to begin operating in San Jose and has begun mapping roadways around San Francisco International Airport ahead of possible service to SFO.

The company says it also has plans to expand to Atlanta, Miami, and Tokyo.