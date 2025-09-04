San Jose International gives green light to Waymo robotaxis; 1st airport in California

Waymo self-driving robotaxis will soon shuttle passengers to San Jose Mineta International Airport after the company received authorization, airport officials announced.

In a statement Thursday, the airport said the rollout would happen in stages, first with fully-autonomous testing with Waymo employees. Robotaxi service for the public is expected to begin "later this year."

San Jose will become the first commercial airport in California and second in the world to allow the self-driving taxis to operate. Waymo, a subsidary of Google parent company Alphabet, has been giving rides to passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport since 2022.

"It's the perfect time for Waymo's autonomous vehicles to begin to roll into San José, the Capital of Silicon Valley," Mayor Matt Mahan said, noting the service begins as nearby Levi's Stadium is set to host the Super Bowl and matches in the 2026 World Cup in the coming months.

"For decades, our region has shaped the future — and Waymo embodies our region's spirit of innovation," the mayor added.

"Waymo was born in Silicon Valley, and our testing and eventual commercial deployment at the airport will help us offer a valuable service to travelers in San José and more of the Bay Area, as we help keep innovation on the move," said Annabel Chang, the company's head of U.S. state and local public policy.

"SJC couldn't be happier that Waymo has received its official permit to operate here in San José, and we're pleased that Waymo chose our Airport as only the second major airport in the world to offer its services to travelers," said Mookie Patel, the airport's director of aviation.

Once the service is launched, passengers will be able to hail a Waymo through the company's app upon landing in San Jose. Robotaxis will arrive at one of the airport's two Ground Transportation Centers, in Terminal A or Terminal B.

In May, the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Waymo to operate in San Jose but has yet to open robotaxi service to the public. As of Wednesday, the company's Bay Area service is only available in San Francisco, parts of the Peninsula and several South Bay communities, including Palo Alto, Los Altos and Mountain View.

Earlier this year, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced the city had reached a deal for Waymo to map roadways at San Francisco International Airport, but no decision has been announced on the company providing service to SFO.