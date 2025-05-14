Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Waymo recalls roughly 1,200 self-driving vehicles prone to hitting road barriers

By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Inside driverless Waymo as company plans expansion
Inside self-driving Waymo ride as company looks to expand to highways 02:29

Waymo, the ride-hailing service owned by Google-parent Alphabet, has recalled 1,212 of its driverless cars over faulty software that causes them to crash into chains, gates and other roadway barriers.

"A vehicle that crashes into chains, gates or other gate-like roadway barriers increases the risk of injury," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states in a recall notice posted Monday.

The recall affects Waymo vehicles equipped with its fifth-generation automated driving system (ADS) and follows an investigation opened a year ago by NHTSA that cited 16 reports of "collisions with stationary and semi-stationary objects such as gates and chains" between December 2022 and 2024. 

No injuries as a result of the faulty software were reported.

As a remedy, Waymo released software in November 2024 that "significantly reduced the likelihood of collisions with chains, gates, and other gate-like roadway barriers," the recall states. All affected vehicles are owned by the driverless taxi company, which says it deployed the new software across its entire fleet by December 26, 2024.

Recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning, Waymo offers fully autonomous rides in several major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The company plans to expand to a dozen more cities, CBS News Boston recently reported.

NHTSA's number for the recall is 25E-034.

Anne Marie D. Lee

Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.