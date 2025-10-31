Man found fatally shot on Main Street in Watsonville; suspect sought

Police in Watsonville are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Main Street. Police said the first officers arrived in less than a minute and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers tried life-saving measures on the victim, but he died at the scene. The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old man, but his name has not been released.

In a statement Thursday, police said no arrests in the shooting have been made.

As officers investigated, police learned of two nearby incidents involving an assault and threats with a firearm. Officers arrested a 16-year-old and booked the teen into Juvenile Hall, but it was not known if the nearby incidents are connected to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Collin Travers of the Watsonville Police at 831-768-3321.