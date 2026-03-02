Person at Discovery Bay dies after watercraft flips over, sheriff's office says

A person who was riding on a personal watercraft at Discovery Bay died on Sunday after it flipped over, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the Marina Launch Ramp around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a watercraft with three people on it had apparently flipped over.

The sheriff's office said two of the three were able to swim to a dock, but the third person, identified only as a male, did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

He disappeared into the water and was recovered by search teams about two hours later, the sheriff's office said.

His identity was not being released yet, and the sheriff's office said the Marine Patrol is conducting a fatal vessel accident investigation.