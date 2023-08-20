Watch Live: The Flaming Lips perform at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Stern Grove Festival wraps up its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

On Sunday, KBCW and KPIX.com will broadcast the Big Picnic, the festival's season-ending fundraiser concert featuring modern psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips.

The free festival concerts have brought an array of talents to the grove on Sunday afternoons all summer long. This Sunday, the Flaming Lips play songs from the band's landmark album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots after opening DJ sets from indie rocker Neon Indian (Alan Palomo) and DJ Foodcourt (aka SF scene fixture Parker Gibbs. The Big Picnic is the festival's annual fundraising event to raise money so Stern Grove can continue presenting admission-free concerts for Bay Area audiences.

The Flaming Lips perform at the Fox Theater on May 10, 2017 in Oakland, California. Chris Tuite

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with the Flaming Lips

• Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.