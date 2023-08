The Flaming Lips to close out Stern Grove Festival 2023 In honor of The Flaming Lips closing out the Stern Grove Festival this upcoming Sunday, San Francisco is also naming August 20th "The Flaming Lips Day!" Our Gianna Franco spoke with Wayne Coyne ahead of the final show. You can watch the entire concert live on KBCW 44 Cable 12 or stream here on CBS News Bay Area, starting at 2:00 PM. (08/18/2023)