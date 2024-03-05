Watch CBS News
How to watch: CBS News Bay Area Super Tuesday election coverage

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Bay Area county registrars set for Election Day
Bay Area county registrars set for Election Day 02:27

CBS News Bay Area will be offering extended live Super Tuesday and California primary election coverage Tuesday night both on air and via livestream.  

Complete election night coverage as results roll in with Juliette Goodrich, Devin Fehely, and Sara Donchey begins at 7 p.m. live on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 and streaming on CBS News Bay Area with in-depth and expert commentary in the KPIX studio and live coverage at various locations from reporters in the field.

At 10 p.m., the coverage continues on KPIX 5, KPIX+ and the livestream for a full hour of primary results before an election coverage wrap-up on the Late News at 11 p.m.    

• What: Live Super Tuesday and California primary election coverage 

• Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

• Time: 7 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on KPIX 5 from 10 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

