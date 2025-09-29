Warriors wait on Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation as training camp set to begin

Stephen Curry is prepared to begin his 17th NBA training camp Tuesday without a full squad.

The Golden State Warriors all hope it's not for long. They are still waiting on restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's decision and the planned signing of veteran big man Al Horford on a multiyear contract.

Kuminga has had a $7.9 million qualifying offer in hand since June 29 but is also weighing other multiyear scenarios, with Wednesday's deadline looming to accept the qualifying offer.

"Contract negotiations are never pretty," Warriors teammate Draymond Green said Monday.

The unsettled situation for Kuminga has dominated the offseason, preventing the franchise from making other moves, and then extended into media day. Golden State can match any offer for Kuminga.

"Negotiations are hard, we all know that. The idea of everybody's situations are a little different," Curry said. "Everybody can come up with whatever narrative they want to. That's how business kind of goes. Some things are pretty straightforward. Some things aren't. This is definitely in the aren't category. But when he comes and he's here, he should be a professional and do exactly what he expects to do and take advantage of his opportunities to help us win."

Kuminga, who turns 23 on Oct. 6, missed much of last season with a right ankle injury. The high-flying forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games with 10 starts.

Jimmy Butler, who held a team retreat at his San Diego home last week, isn't concerned with Kuminga and said he can relate somewhat after dealing with his own contract dispute and facing constant scrutiny during what became a tumultuous ending in Miami before his February trade to Golden State.

"I'm not into all of that. I hope it gets resolved. I know what that is like being in this league going on 15 years now and it will get handled," Butler said. "I know that both sides are going to be happy in the end. We all love JK, we all want JK to be happy, we all want this organization to be happy. So we're going to let JK and this organization figure it out."

Golden State began filling out its roster with several signings during media day, bringing back guard and defensive standout Gary Payton II on a one-year deal.

The Warriors also signed free agent center Marques Bolden, guards Pat Spencer, Chance McMillian, LJ Cryer and Taevion Kinsey, forwards Ja'Vier Francis and Jacksen Moni, rookie guard d rookie guard Will Richard and forward Alex Toohey to a two-way contract.

Green didn't sound concerned about Kuminga's absence becoming a distraction at this early stage of the season, saying, "I don't think anyone is winning a championship the first few days of practice."

Curry has heard from Kuminga that he will arrive ready to go and focused.

"This is a little different because you have a guy that's trying to figure out his situation, and we respect that process. It's going to play out, and when he's here, ready to work, we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win," Curry said.

"I just know from man to man, he didn't want to have to be in the way of anything. Let that situation play out. He can speak for himself."