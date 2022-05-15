Warriors: Steve Kerr clears NBA COVID protocol, returns to coaching duties

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- After a 3-game playoff COVID hiatus, Golden State's Steve Kerr has cleared the NBA's infection protocol and returned Sunday to his head coaching duties with the Warriors.

In his absence, assistant coach Mike Brown stepped in to go 2-1 and lead Golden State to the Western Conference finals where they will face Sunday's Game 7 winner between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Without Kerr's steady at hand at the helm, the Warriors were out of synch, particularly during a 134-95 blowout Game 5 loss to the resilient Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr, who is fully vaccinated, said he suffered from mild symptoms including a cough. He began felling out of sorts after Game 3 and tested positive just hours before Game 4's tip-off. He had been wearing a mask during media availability, but like many in the Bay Area, the precaution wasn't enough.

"It was just kind of my turn," Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It seems like the last couple of years, practically everybody on our coaching staff and our team has had it at some point. It was just my turn, but luckily it wasn't too bad."

Kerr' return wasn't the only good news for the Warriors Sunday.

Thirteen years after he left Davidson one semester short of graduating, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry has now completed all the requirements needed for a degree in sociology.

"13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad," the Warriors tweeted. "Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022!"

Ironically, Davidson has a rule not to retire a former player's number if they have not earned a degree.