Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson with bachelor degree

SAN FRANCISCO -- It took him a baker's dozen years to finish his studies, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College, according to the team.

The team's Twitter account posted about the news Sunday morning, saying that Curry had "completed his final semester of coursework this spring." He majored in Sociology, the post said.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad. Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

Curry left school after his junior year and was the seventh player selected in the 2009 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. He would go on to make the NBA All-Rookie team and was runner up in Rookie of the Year voting in the first season of what has been a Hall of Fame career.

Curry has remained a vocal supporter of Davidson. He and Warriors teammate Draymond Green engaged in some friendly rivalry earlier this year when Green's alma mater Michigan State faced off with Davidson in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans squeaked out at 74-73 victory over the Wildcats.