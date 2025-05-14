Age is no barrier for Warriors' senior dancer living her NBA dream

For Annie Nishita, rehearsing for a performance during the NBA Playoffs is more than just a milestone — it's the realization of a childhood dream.

"I can't believe it. It's been a dream come true," said Nishita, 68, a lifelong Golden State Warriors fan. "I always watched the Warrior Girls when they danced, and wanted to be like them."

Now, she is one of them — a proud member of the Hardwood Classics, the Warriors' senior dance team.

As the group prepared to take the court for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and the Timberwolves, Nishita reflected on her journey. Despite having no prior dance experience, she credits the welcoming nature of the Warriors community — and team director Sabrina Ellison — for giving her the courage to join.

"Sabrina picks the best people," Nishita said. "She doesn't pick anybody that's going to be a diva or going to think that they are better than somebody else. She picks people like her, who are open, full of love and acceptance. And I think that's the way the whole Warrior organization is, actually."

That sense of community and inclusion, Nishita said, fuels the energy that drives the team moments before they hit the court. Nishita hopes her presence on the team sends a powerful message — that age doesn't have to be a barrier, and it's never too late to pursue what you love.

"No matter how much experience, or how good we dance, or how old we are, they don't treat us like we are grandmas or anything," she said.

"They treat us like equals, and they are just the best. The whole dance community here at the Warriors is really just a big, huge family, and we all celebrate each other."

With sequins sparkling and spirits high, Nishita and her teammates take the court not just to perform, but to inspire — proving that passion, community, and a little courage can make dreams come true, no matter the circumstances.