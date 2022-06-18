Watch CBS News
Warriors return to San Francisco with NBA Championship hardware

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors landed at SFO early Friday evening to a heroes welcome from hundreds of Dub Nation fans and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The team's two chartered planes arrived from Boston shortly before 7 p.m. NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry could be seen holding a game ball and his new MVP trophy as he walked on the tarmac, while defensive anchor Draymond Green carried the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy.

The team also posted video of the triumphant Warriors disembarking from the plans to the cheers of the gathered fans. 

When asked if this championship win was different, Curry replied, "All of them are different. They all require different sacrifice. We've got a bunch of first-time champs who get to celebrate this, so that means a lot."

Warriors players and coaches proceeded to load onto waiting buses to take them back to Chase Center. While there are no official plans for celebrations before the victory parade set for Monday morning in downtown San Francisco, one suspects the team's party will continue in SF Friday night.

