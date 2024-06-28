Warriors' Podziemski and Jackson-Davis named to 2024 USA Men's Select Team

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and center/forward Trayce Jackson-Davis were announced Friday as members of the 2024 USA Men's Select Team.

The squad will practice with the USA Basketball Men's National Team during its training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 6-8.

Two rookies who played key roles for the Warriors this past season, Podziemski and Jackson-Davis will be playing against teammate and Warriors great Stephen Curry. The USA Basketball Men's National Team is also helmed by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

The training camp is the first round of preparation for the USA Basketball Men's National Team ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in France from July 26-August 11.

Podziemski, 21, was named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team, becoming the 19th player in franchise history to earn First Team honors. He was selected 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes over 74 appearances (28 starts) during his rookie season. Among all NBA rookies last season, Podziemski ranked third in 3-point field goal percentage (.385), fifth in assists (3.7), sixth in rebounds (5.8), eighth in minutes (26.6) and 10th in both scoring (9.2) and steals (0.8), becoming a fan favorite.

Jackson-Davis, 24, averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 16.6 minutes over 68 appearances (16 starts) during his rookie season. Originally selected with the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis led the team with 76 blocks -- the first Warriors rookie to do so since Festus Ezeli in 2012-13 -- and set a franchise-record for single-season field goal percentage (min. 300 attempts) by hitting 70.2% from the field. He ranked second among all rookies in field goal percentage (.702), fourth in blocks (1.1) and seventh in rebounding (5.0).