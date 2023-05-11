Warriors program funds and trains Bay Area minority business owners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are getting attention for their work off the court.

The Franchise Fund program has helped dozens of minority-owned small businesses access training and certification, which ultimately lead to more networking opportunities.

One of those businesses is Mansfield & Mansfield Construction Cleanup Company. LaSonia Mansfield, a 58-year-old former nurse at San Quentin State Prison, launched the company in 2018. She knows that in the construction business, being Black and female is not the norm.

"I think about the things I have to do accomplish for that day," said Mansfield. "I let myself know that it's not bigger than me. You can't allow your thoughts to hold you back. All you can do is just go for it."

Her company struggled for years, but it got a timely lift through the Franchise Fund, a joint initiative between The Golden State Warriors and United Airlines. So far it has helped train more than 57 businesses, and another round of applications is opening for the next group.

"We're seeing success already with a number of businesses securing million-dollar contracts through the training process," said Yoyo Chan, Warriors Senior Vice President for Government and Community Relations. "We're really proud the curriculum is about long-term success rather than a one-time solve,"

Only 3% of U.S. businesses were black or African-American-owned in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

Khamara McKinney, a 19-year-old who's from the Bayview, secured her first job with Mansfield that pays $35 an hour. It's building an inner confidence that she belongs...

"Within myself I learned I can do it. I was nervous at first to come out on the site," McKinney said.

"We have to do more as business owners," added Mansfield. "We have to have our youth work."

The Bayview native's unwavering vision is inspiring a winning attitude for those around her, including her daughter.

"Consistency is all that matters," said Deja Stocks, Mansfield's daughter. "Sometimes you'll come against some humps and hard forks in the road but they're non-existent."

"I'm letting them know that as young women, they can do the same thing," Mansfield said.

The climb to the top looks even more possible, when a fearless trailblazer shows, it can be done.