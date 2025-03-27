Warriors' Gary Payton II out with partially torn ligament in his thumb

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb.

Payton hurt his thumb during the Warriors' 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Warriors revealed the severity of the injury on Thursday.

The Warriors said Payton won't play Friday at New Orleans and will be re-evaluated in one week.

The 32-year-old Payton averages 6.6 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 14.9 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has averaged 12 points over his last seven games.

He joins guard Stephen Curry among the players currently injured on the team. Curry has been out since suffering a pelvic contusion a week ago during a game against Toronto. He missed Golden State's loss at Atlanta last Saturday and the Miami Heat's one-sided 112-86 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

So far, there has been no word on whether Curry has recovered enough to take the court on Friday.