Warriors fans try to keep the faith after dismal Game 3 blowout

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over 2,000 fans attended the Warriors watch party held at the Chase Center for Game 3 against the Lakers, though many left early as the Lakers dominated the second half.

Warriors fans were hoping for a win and said -- despite the loss -- they are keeping the faith.

"When the Warriors get hit like this, this is when they respond," said longtime Warriors fan Tyler Shirai-Rielly.

Shirai-Rielly said he knows this is not the end for the team and has this message for them.

"Just tap into that championship DNA! we got to flip the switch," Shirai-Rielly said.

Early on, fans were on the edge of their seats, with some even dancing and too excited to sit. Among the crowd is Stacy Kemp, who says she really wanted to see the Warriors step up.

"We are going to make it and they just need to calm down," Kemp said. "And that ref needs to get it together."

During fourth quarter, the once at capacity watch party nearly shrunk. The Lakers eventually took home the win with 127-97.

And although the crowd went home disappointed with the result, they said the loss is only a set up for a comeback.