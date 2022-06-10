Warriors fan's dream journey from butcher shop to sports talk radio host

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Just a handful of years ago, Joe Shasky III was working in a butcher shop, now, he is covering his favorite Bay Area teams as a sports broadcaster.

As a 5th generation San Franciscan, Shasky grew up in a family who loves sports, and listening to sports talk radio was something he started doing with his dad at a young age

"My dad used to drive around with a little transistor radio in the car listening to sports talk," he said, adding that he would call into the shows every chance he got.

As years went on he ended up with a job at a butcher shop, where he would still call in to give his sports take, and because of that, he was eventually given the nickname "The Butcher Boy."

His love of sports and passion for the Warriors, Giants, and 49ers, got him noticed by Damon Bruce, a local sports talk show host for 95.7 The Game. Damon invited him to be an in-studio guest on his show.

"His calls were so good," said Damon. "We would then have people calling in to react to his phone calls, not even the game anymore."

Joe is now the co-host of The Morning Roast on 95-7 the Game with Bonta Hill and is enjoying every minute of doing what he loves

"I get to work with my best friend, waking up the city that I love, and talking about the teams that I love." Shasky said.

95.7 The Game is also the radio flagship station for the Golden State Warriors, and for Joe, that means a trip to Boston to cover his favorite team on one of the biggest stages.

"To have an opportunity to go to Boston, to go to the Boston Garden to watch my Golden State Warriors play in a Finals game for a chance at a championship, to put the icing on the cake for a dynasty, it's an understatement to say it's a dream come true." Shasky said.

Despite the new role, the Butcher Boy will always be a fan at heart.

"I've heard people say this and it is so true when you find something you're passionate about, it's not a job. It's something I would be doing for free with my friends already the fact that I get paid to do this only makes me appreciate it and enjoy what I am doing so much more."