Stephen Curry hopes to lead a surprise Warriors playoff run after knee injury

Stephen Curry practically glared in delight when he scored and was fouled in his first game back after missing more than two months because of a knee injury. He brought back his celebratory shimmy, shaking his upper body after being sent to the floor on that play following a layup when he drove past former teammate Kevin Durant.

Curry's pregame dribbling and shooting routine had fans showing up early again in the regular-season's final week at Chase Center just for a glimpse, phone cameras held high — including by the rehabbing Jimmy Butler — to capture the must-see moments as everyone suddenly realizes No. 30 is hardly immortal, as much as it used to seem.

And it might be short-lived, for this season anyway. These injury-plagued Golden State Warriors are a long shot, even if Curry hopes to save the day on his troublesome right knee.

The two-time MVP and his Warriors have a daunting task just to get into the playoffs: They are the tenth seed in the Western Conference and need to win a pair of elimination games on the road to earn the eighth seed and a chance to face defending champion and No. 1 Oklahoma City.

Golden State will play Wednesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

"Until we get bounced from whatever this is, we're going to approach it the same way: dignity, competitiveness and confidence that you can win any game," Curry said. "That's just the mentality we have."

And Curry never considered saying forget about it and sitting out the rest of the way, though there were some rough times alone in the training room.

He wanted to come back and try. He knows these opportunities won't last forever, having turned 38 last month and finishing up a 17th NBA season that hardly has gone as planned.

But, with Curry, there is renewed hope.

"There's a momentum and a confidence," coach Steve Kerr said. "He's Steph Curry for a reason."

Guard Gary Payton II put the Warriors' chances this way: "Whatever we put our mind to — now that Superman's back."

Backcourt mate Butler went down in January against his former Heat team with a torn ACL in his right knee that required surgery. There has been a long list of other injured players, too. That meant continuity was lacking much of the season. The Warriors traded away Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline, yet the big man also had his health challenges that limited his availability.

"There's a level of dignity and a level of competition that we can't run from, the way that we approach things," Curry said. "The fact that I have a chance to play and the fact that I'm out there, that comes with expectations. Whether you achieve them or not, the energy you put into it makes you who you are — whether you win or you lose. You're chasing championships or not."

Draymond Green has provided some continuity to Kerr's rotation, appearing in 68 games. Green and Curry have captured four championships together under Kerr, but they all know their time is fleeting.

Ahead of Curry's 29-point performance against Durant and the Rockets in a one-point loss last weekend in his comeback, Kerr called his superstar "the greatest face of a franchise in any sport I've ever seen."

"He's one of the most beloved players in league history, Bay Area history, any sport," Kerr added, "so tonight's a special night because we're reminded how lucky we've been and how lucky we still are."

Curry came off the bench to rousing standing ovations in his first two home games before returning to the starting five for Friday night's loss at Sacramento. Before the Houston game, he hadn't played since Jan. 30, missing 27 games.

The Warriors went 9-18 during that stretch with him sidelined by patellofemoral pain syndrome.

Just having Curry back and healthy means so much no matter the role — to the game on the court, yes, but also the mood and morale in the locker room.

"He makes the game a lot easier for everybody," Green said. "Things just kind of fit into their normal spots. The familiarity looked more like the team I'm accustomed to seeing. The spacing is different, he obviously draws two or three people, so just having different reads to make, different things opening up because he's on the floor I think is probably the biggest difference. And also the confidence level of our group is probably the biggest difference. He comes on the court you just think you can win."

The message from Curry remains simple about why he wants to be out there.

"I love playing basketball," he said, "it's what I get paid to do.

"... Our season's been different than we expected, but the fact that there is something to still play for gives all of us a lot of confidence down the stretch to make something out it, and I want to be a part of that."