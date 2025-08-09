Walnut Creek Police arrest four teens suspected of attacking, robbing elderly man

Walnut Creek Police on Friday said four teens are suspected of attacking and robbing an elderly man on Thursday near Rossmoor.

According to police, the attack happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of Tice Valley Boulevard.

Police said the suspects attacked and seriously injured the man, took some of his belongings, and then left the area in a vehicle.

Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle using information from witnesses and some of their technology, police said. All four suspects were then arrested.

Police said two of the suspects were teen girls, aged 17 and 15, and two were 18-year-old women.

The teens were not identified as they are minors, but police said they are Walnut Creek residents. The 18-year-olds were identified by police as Antonina Abdulwajid and Jaycee Behnke, both from Concord.

Police said they were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, causing injury to an elder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The 18-year-olds were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, and the girls were taken to Juvenile Hall.