Walnut Creek police detain group of juveniles in grab-and-run robberies at downtown stores

Jose Fabian
Walnut Creek Police said a group of juveniles was detained in connection with robberies at downtown businesses on Tuesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers received a report that a group of juveniles ran into a Lululemon, grabbed merchandise, and then left, police said.

According to police, officers were at the scene within minutes and were able to detain four juveniles in connection with the robbery.

Police said they recovered merchandise belonging to other Broadway Plaza stores and that the total amount recovered was worth thousands of dollars. 

