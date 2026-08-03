Child sexual exploitation sting in Walnut Creek leads to 5 arrests, police say

Five people, including a man visiting from Europe, are facing multiple charges after being arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting in the East Bay, police said.

The Walnut Creek Police Department on Wednesday announced the results of a multi-agency operation with the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Partner agencies included the Contra Costa County sheriff and district attorney's offices, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other local law enforcement agencies.

"Five adults traveled to Walnut Creek believing they were meeting a child. All now face charges," the department said on social media.

According to police, the suspects face charges including attempted lewd acts with a minor, contacting a minor to commit a sex offense and arranging to meet a minor for sex.

Four of the suspects arrested were from the Bay Area, including 32-year-old Andrew Garcia of Concord, 29-year-old Billie Ray Breland of Antioch, 67-year-old Jacek Markiewicz of Walnut Creek and 36-year-old Taesu Park of Marin County.

A fifth suspect, identified as 42-year-old Rudolf Naused Robl, was visiting from Germany, police said.

In addition to the above charges, Markiewicz is also accused of attempted kidnapping, according to police.

"The ICAC Task Force exists to identify predators before a real child is harmed, combining investigations, training, and victim support across our region. Operations like this one are the result of that work," police said.