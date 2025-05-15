Walmart says it plans to raise prices despite lower U.S. tariffs

Walmart on Thursday warned that even softer tariffs on China could soon force the company to raise prices on certain items.

The world's largest retailer said President Trump's wide-ranging levies on U.S. trade partners are impeding its ability to keep prices low.

"We can control what we can control," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during an earnings call on Thursday. "Even at the reduced levels, the higher tariffs will result in higher prices," he added.

The price hikes will go into effect later this month.

"The merchandise that we import comes from all over the world from dozens of countries," McMillon said. "Other than the U.S., the other large markets are China, Mexico, Vietnam, India and Canada. China, in particular, represents a lot of volume in certain categories like electronics and toys. All of the tariffs create cost pressure for us, but the larger tariffs on China have the biggest impact. The cost pressure from all the tariff impacted markets started in late April, and it accelerated in May."

Still, the Walmart executive emphasized that the retailer will do what it can to avoid passing the import taxes onto customers.

"We'll do our best on what we can control in order to keep food prices as low as possible," McMillon said. "In some cases we are holding retail prices where they are despite the tariffs cost pressures."

Grocery prices dropped slightly last month, declining 0.1% from March, according to government data. However, many household costs remain elevated, as the CBS News price tracker shows.

Walmart also pulled its quarterly profit outlook amid global economic uncertainty, as Mr. Trump vows to strike favorable trade deals with countries that are subject to steep levies on imports.

Walmart earned $4.4 billion in the quarter ended April 30, down from $5.1 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 2.5% to $165.6 billion, just short of analyst estimates.

