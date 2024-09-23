VTA drivers, managers shocked by fatal workplace shooting

VTA employees are still reeling after a deadly workplace shooting on Friday that authorities say stemmed from a gambling dispute between two bus drivers.

A memorial has been set up where Regulus Teotico, a VTA bus driver, was shot and killed at his workplace Friday night.

Teotico, who was known as 'Regis' by his friends and family, was a bus driver for 10 years.

"Regus was father to two teenage children. Everyone at VTA extends their deepest condolences to Regis' family and friends," Carolyn Gonot, the general manager and CEO of VTA, said in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Santa Clara Sheriff deputies and San Jose police rushed to the Chaboya bus yard, along the 2200 block of 7th street Friday night. Investigators found Teotico dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials said Duc Bui, 33, of San Jose shot at Teotico near his car. He was also a VTA bus driver, and was arrested at his home in San Jose on Sunday.

"We believe the motive was money owed between the two in their betting activities," officials said in the news conference.

The pain from senseless tragedy in the VTA community isn't new. Three years ago, at a different yard, 57-year-old Sam Cassidy opened fire, killing 9 VTA coworkers before shooting himself.

"It's particularly hard at home, especially at VTA given the history that we had going back three years," State Senator Dave Cortese of San Jose, told CBS News Bay Area.

The Democratic senator had helped fund a $20 million wellness and resilience center in San Jose after the horrific mass shooting, to provide mental health resources and a safe space for victims of workplace violence.

"Who knows how much good the wellness work as done....if it saved other tragedies. We just don't know when it's quiet... you don't know good things happen but when something bad happens, like we've seen with this latest homicide, it's very disappointing," Cortese said.

The state senator also sponsored senate bill 553, which helped establish a nationwide model for workplace violence protection.

He says, however, more work still needs to be done.

"That bill has been signed into law, but it's barely taken effect. I think the training just started a couple of months ago and in various employers and agencies, so we'll see how well that works in the future," he said.

He added the goal is to provide a place where employees can turn to if they are threatened or are in a threatened state of mind.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said the suspect did not have a criminal record. It is also unclear whether there were any other VTA employees who have been involved with Bui.

Officials said there will be extra security at all of the VTA yards.

"We will continue to work with our partners to keep these communities in these areas workplaces safe. Workplace violence is a concern not only of the sheriff's office but also organizations throughout this country," Santa Clara Sheriff Robert Jonsen said.

As for Bui, he is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday. He is currently booked at the Santa Clara County jail.