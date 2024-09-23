VTA worker arrested for fatally shooting fellow employee at San Jose yard

A 33-year-old man who works for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority was arrested in connection with the killing of a fellow employee at a San Jose bus yard, authorities said Sunday.

Duc Minh Bui, 33, of San Jose, was taken into custody about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority shooting suspect Duc Minh Bui Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department

A VTA employee was shot and killed about 9:53 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the VTA's Chaboya Division bus yard in San Jose.

"The suspect worked at VTA with the victim and a motive is still being established," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said there was no ongoing threat to employees or the community. The victim's identity is not yet being released.

The sheriff's office said on its X account that it was increasing deputies' presence near the bus yard on South Seventh Street in San Jose. The office's transit patrol division provides security for the VTA. The VTA said it was increasing security at all of its facilities.

In 2021, a disgruntled employee at the nearby Guadalupe Light Rail Yard on West Younger Avenue shot and killed nine coworkers before killing himself. Another employee who witnessed the shooting later died of an apparent suicide, according to a report from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The VTA said it was making mental health officials available to employees and their families after Friday's shooting.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.