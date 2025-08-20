San Jose bus driver attacked by knife-wielding passenger

A San Jose man is suspected of using a knife to attack a bus driver on Wednesday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said witnesses told them that around 7 a.m., a passenger was repeatedly pulling the stop request cord, which prompted a confrontation with the bus driver.

During the confrontation, the passenger allegedly became aggressive, pulled out a large kitchen knife, and attacked the driver, the Sheriff's Office said.

The bus driver was slashed three times while trying to defend himself. The passenger then got off the bus and ran from the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the scene near Blossom Hill Road and Hillview Avenue, and the Sheriff's Office said the suspect was found nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 23-year-old Darrian Lewis of San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, concealing a dirk or dagger, elder abuse and probation violation.

"Violence against transit workers – or anyone on our public transportation system – will not be tolerated," the Sheriff's Office said.

The bus driver was treated for his injuries.