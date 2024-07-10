Volunteers help Concord unhoused residents beat the heat at Cowell Park

CONCORD — On a sweltering afternoon at Cowell Park in Concord, where temperatures soared to extreme levels, a group of volunteers from GROW stepped up to provide much-needed relief to the city's homeless population.

"It's unbearable. It makes me sick. It's way too hot," said Carlos Salinas, one of at least 25 homeless individuals who arrived around 4 p.m. to get something to eat and drink.

Salinas has been living on the streets of Concord for almost nine years and comes to Cowell Park almost every day for help.

"I'm taking lunch with a sandwich, a drink, some water, and a Gatorade, chips, and snacks," Salinas added, highlighting the essential supplies provided by GROW.

GROW, an organization dedicated to providing food, hydration, and hygiene care to those in need, is led by a group of volunteers who show up every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Barbara Healy, one of these dedicated volunteers, has been helping out for almost two years.

"This one right here, you're dealing directly with the clientele and you can see the changes in them," Healy said.

Among the volunteers is Rodney Elliott, who was once homeless himself. Thanks to Barbara's generosity, Elliott found a place to stay and now pays it forward by volunteering his time and effort.

"Ten months ago, I had a heart attack, and I quit doing drugs, and I'm still here serving, and I love it. This is the high point of my day. We got good people out here," Elliott shared.

Healy also talked about the tangible difference their efforts make, one meal at a time.

"I think people don't realize how close to being homeless you really can be around here. It's so sad, but we give them tents, sleeping bags, whatever we can do to help," she said.

Salinas expressed his gratitude for the resources provided by GROW, especially during the extreme heat.

"It's a big deal because without these resources we don't have anything, and it's hard to find a place to sleep and charge your phone," he said.

As temperatures continue to rise, Healy emphasized the need for more donations to continue providing these vital services.

"We need more donations to continue providing these meals to more people," she urged.