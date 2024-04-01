Watch CBS News
Vehicle kills pedestrian on Saratoga Ave. in West San Jose

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday evening in West San Jose, blocking a major roadway overnight, police said.

The incident was reported at about 7:40 p.m on the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue in the Northlake neighborhood just north of Interstate Highway 280.

San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man who had been hit by a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man and more information about the collision were not immediately available.  

Saratoga Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between Kiely Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue during the investigation. Southbound Saratoga Ave. reopened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Northbound Saratoga Ave. remained closed until just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

