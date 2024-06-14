Vehicle fire on Highway 37 near Sears Point blocks lanes, snarls traffic

A vehicle fire on state Highway 37 in Sonoma County snarled eastbound and westbound traffic for hours near Sears Point Friday morning, with delays expected to continue throughout the afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the burning pickup truck was reported at around 6:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 37 just west of state Highway 121. KCBS Radio reported initially both eastbound lanes were blocked as well as one westbound lane. One eastbound lane was reopened by about 6:45 a.m.

KCBS Radio said the fire was put out as of about 7 a.m. but some of the metal from the pickup truck had melted into the center divider, requiring Caltrans crews to fix the divider and the roadway.

There was no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. As of 10:30 a.m. eastbound traffic was still backed up to Lakeville Highway and westbound traffic was backed up past Cullinan Ranch.

Caltrans estimated the lanes would not be reopened until 5 p.m.