Vehicle drives off Santa Cruz wharf; crews extricate 1 person and a dog

Jose Fabian
The Santa Cruz Fire Department said crews extricated one person and a dog after the vehicle they were in went off the municipal wharf.

Around 9:45 a.m., crews responded to a report of a vehicle driving off the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

Crews from various agencies, including State Parks and police, were at the scene. Rescue crews were able to extricate one person from the vehicle along with a dog.

The fire department has not said if the person and dog were the only occupants in the vehicle. 

