Vegetation fire burns in Rodeo near homes, Highway 4

A brush fire was burning in Rodeo Monday afternoon near a residential subdivision and close to state Highway 4.

The fire was burning grassland on the eastern edge of Rodeo just north of Highway 4 and east of Stirling Drive. The flames were seen just yards from homes on Dennis Court and also close to the Phillips 66 carbon plant off of Franklin Canyon Road.

Cal Fire air tankers dropped retardant and helicopters performed water drops on the fire as crews on the ground dug lines around the blaze.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

As of 1 p.m., the fire had burned 15 acres, Cal Fire said.