Update: Forward progress of brush fire near Highway 101 in Sausalito stopped; traffic still impacted

MARIN CITY -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire by the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Sausalito Monday that earlier triggered a shelter-in-place order and some evacuations, according to authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office sent an initial alert about the fire, dubbed the Lincoln Fire, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It was originally reported near Marin City.

At 3:23 p.m. residents of the Anchorage Apartments on Lincoln Drive were told to shelter in place because of the fire. The Sheriff told KPIX that there were some door-to-door evacuations for area residents, but those who had not already evacuated were advised to stay indoors..

Smoke from a vegetation fire along Highway 101 in Sausalito, July 18, 2022. PG&E

The sheriff's department said deputies, the Sausalito Police Department, and multiple fire resources were on the scene of the fire.

Response to the fire was also impacting traffic on northbound Highway 101. At one point, the right and center lanes were blocked south of Bridgeway. As of 3:30 p.m., the Marin County Sheriff said one lane of northbound traffic was open to commuters.

As of shortly before 4 p.m., the Marin County Sheriff said that crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Residents who were under the shelter-in-place near the Anchorage Apartments may leave their homes, but are asked to avoid the area as personnel continue to mop up the fire.

Northbound Highway 101 is still restricted to only one lane of traffic between Rodeo and Marin City.