Vallejo teen shot dead in East Oakland neighborhood

A teenager from Vallejo was one of the latest victims of gun violence in Oakland, police said.

Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation Friday just after 6 p.m. on the 7800 block of Garfield Avenue in the Eastmont neighborhood of East Oakland.

Officers arrived to find a teenage boy and Vallejo resident who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed and there was no information on any suspects or a motive.

The victim's identity was withheld until his family was notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.People with any videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.