Man critically injured in stabbing at Vallejo hotel; suspect arrested

A stabbing at a hotel in Vallejo on Sunday left a man critically hurt and a resident of Wisconsin was arrested in the attack, police said on Tuesday.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a post on social media that officers responded at about 10:41 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing at a hotel on the 1000 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane, just east of Interstate Highway 80 and south of Auto Mall Parkway. As officers were on the way, dispatchers received a call from 40-year-old Gregory Scott II of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who reported he had stabbed a man during an altercation, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground with at least one stab wound. They began first aid on the victim until medics arrived, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A perimeter was established and officers made announcements for Scott to exit his hotel room. After multiple commands, Scott emerged from his room and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and found the knife suspected to be involved in the incident, police said. Following statements from witnesses and from Scott himself, along with a review of surveillance footage, officers placed Scott under arrest for the stabbing.

Scott was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and later booked into the Solano County Jail, charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

He was being held on $35,000 bail. His first court appearance was set for Wednesday.