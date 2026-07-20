Watch CBS News
Crime

Police activity in Vallejo after reported shooting along Broadway

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting was reported in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, and police activity was concentrated in a portion of the city's north side.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Broadway and Mahogany Drive, just south of Lewis Brown Drive. Police officers were seen gathered around a grey sedan with bullet holes in the front windshield and a shattered back windshield that appeared to have crash into a fence.

There were multiple evidence markers seen on the ground around the vehicle.

Vallejo police had not responded to inquiries about the shooting as of Monday 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue