Police activity in Vallejo after reported shooting along Broadway

A shooting was reported in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, and police activity was concentrated in a portion of the city's north side.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Broadway and Mahogany Drive, just south of Lewis Brown Drive. Police officers were seen gathered around a grey sedan with bullet holes in the front windshield and a shattered back windshield that appeared to have crash into a fence.

There were multiple evidence markers seen on the ground around the vehicle.

Vallejo police had not responded to inquiries about the shooting as of Monday 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.