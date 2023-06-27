2 men shot dead in Vallejo neighborhood

VALLEJO -- Vallejo police report that two men died after being shot Monday night, according to a social media post from the department.



Officers responded to an 8:27 p.m. report of a traffic collision in the 300 block of Alhambra Avenue in the city's south end and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to local hospitals where they later died.



The incident marks the 9th and 10th homicide this year in Vallejo, police said.



The victims' identities are being withheld pending next of kin notifications by the Solano County Coroner's Office.



Police urge anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.