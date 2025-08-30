Vallejo police shoot man who allegedly pointed gun at them during vandalism call

Vallejo Police said officers shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them while responding to a call about vandalism on Friday.

Around 6 p.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Ascot Parkway for a report of a vehicle being possibly vandalized. According to police, they were informed that the person had multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Officers arrived and found the man, but he began to walk toward them and pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, police said. Officers then shot him, and he was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the gun recovered at the scene appeared to be a pellet/BB gun.

The suspect was identified by police said 24-year-old Vallejo resident Alexander Schumann.

Police said more information will be released during a townhall, which will be held sometimes within the next two weeks.