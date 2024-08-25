Vallejo police make 4 arrests after laser pointed at CHP helicopter, car chase

A laser was pointed into the flight deck of a police helicopter, prompting a chase that ended with four arrests in Hercules, Vallejo police said Saturday.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was responding to calls for help breaking up a stunt driving event involving around 500 vehicles at Mare Island Way and Harbor Way about 11:12 p.m. Friday, Vallejo police said.

The helicopter told officers on the ground that occupants of a 2007 Cadillac CT6 were pointing a laser at them while performing donuts in the roadway. The Cadillac then drove past police officers and shined the laser in their eyes, according to Vallejo police.

Officers attempted to stop the Cadillac, but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The chase concluded in Hercules when all of the occupants bailed out of the vehicle, leaving an approximately 10-foot python inside, police said. All four suspects were apprehended.

The Cadillac driver was accused of multiple violations including felony evading. The three occupants received misdemeanor citations and were released.

The Cadillac was towed, and the python "was returned to its criminally charged owner," police said.