Vallejo police arrest driver suspected of hitting woman multiple times with vehicle

Vallejo police on Saturday said they arrested a man suspected of hitting a woman multiple times with a vehicle on Feb. 8.

He was identified by police as 35-year-old Ron Fonotaga Tili.

Police said Tili was driving near Sonoma Boulevard and Alabama Street on Feb. 8, around 2:45 a.m., when he allegedly struck a woman who was walking. According to police, Tili is suspected of intentionally hitting the woman multiple times with the vehicle.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her lying in the roadway, seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle, police said. The vehicle was found unoccupied and impounded as evidence.

Police said they then identified Tili as a suspect, and he was arrested on Friday on a warrant.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.