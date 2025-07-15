Suspect in Vallejo $2,600 Pokémon card robbery arrested after crash, police say

Police in Vallejo said Monday that a recent traffic collision led to the arrest of a suspect in multiple robberies, including the alleged theft of more than $2,500 in collectible Pokémon cards.

On July 7, officers were called to the 100 block of Nugent Drive on reports of a disturbance. Two victims said they met with a buyer to sell trading cards after arranging a sale through an online marketplace.

The cards were valued at $2,600, according to police.

On July 7, 2025, officers from the Vallejo Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report of a disturbance in... Posted by Vallejo Police Department on Monday, July 14, 2025

During the meeting, the buyer inspected the cards before claiming he sent the payment. As the victims asked to confirm the transaction, police said the suspect attempted to flee the scene on an electric scooter with the cards.

Police said one of the victims attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect used pepper spray on the victim as he fled the scene.

The victims were able to recover the cards and provided a description of the suspect. Officers determined that there were two other recent robberies that shared the same suspect description, location and assaults involving pepper spray.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation and brought in the victims of the two other robberies for a photo lineup.

"Each victim independently identified the same suspect as the person responsible for the robbery and assault," police said in a statement.

The next day, officers responded to a traffic collision suspect near Tuolumne Street and Broadway. Police said one of the people involved in the crash matched the suspect description and was detained at the scene.

A records check determined that the suspect lived near the scene of the robbery. Officers also seized several items from the suspect, including a ski mask, electric scooter and cellphone.

After being medically cleared, the suspect was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a chemical agent.