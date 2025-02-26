Death of person crushed by Vallejo city crew at illegal dump site ruled accidental

The death of a person in Vallejo who was crushed during a public works crew cleanup of an illegal dumping site in December has been ruled as accidental, authorities announced Tuesday.

The City of Vallejo said that on December 24, 2024, crews using heavy equipment found the body of a person who had been compressed within the debris at the dump site on the 2300 block of Broadway just south of Veteran's Memorial Park.

The Vallejo Police Department investigated the death and determined that there was no indication of any person having an intent to cause harm, bodily injury, or death, the city said in a press release.

An autopsy by the Solano County Coroner's Office determined the cause of the unidentified person's death was blunt force injuries likely sustained accidentally by the heavy equipment. The city said the autopsy was standard procedure in any death of this nature.

On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office informed the Vallejo Police Department that there was insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

"The City sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased person," said Vallejo City Manager Andrew Murray in a prepared statement. "This was a tragic incident."