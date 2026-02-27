Vallejo police arrest murder suspect on out-of-state warrant

Officers arrested a suspect on an out-of-state murder warrant in Vallejo, police said Friday.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a press release that officers on Thursday were patrolling on Fairgrounds Drive north of state Highway 37 at about 4:51 p.m. when they saw a known suspect in the front passenger seat of a black Dodge Durango. Officers recognized him as having an outstanding murder warrant from out of state, police said.

The officers used their lights and siren to conduct a high-risk felony stop, and the unidentified suspect complied with the officers' commands and was arrested without incident, police said. A search of the Durango yielded a loaded, unserialized "ghost" gun under the passenger seat where the suspect had been sitting, the release said.

Officers booked the suspect into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on the warrant and additional gun charges. Police did not disclose which state issued the warrant, only saying that the originating agency had been notified and that extradition arrangements were being made.

"Taking a homicide suspect into custody protects our community and reflects the vigilance of our patrol officers. Recovering an illegal, unserialized firearm, commonly known as a ghost gun, is equally significant," Police Jason Ta said in a prepared statement. "These untraceable weapons pose a serious risk to public safety, and we will continue to identify and remove both violent offenders and illegal firearms from our streets."

Anyone with information regarding this case was urged to contact the Valllejo Police Department at 707-648-4524 or investigations@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can also be left at 800-488-9383.

