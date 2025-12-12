Vallejo man suspected of fatally shooting wife arrested in Pennsylvania

A man suspected of fatally shooting his wife at their Vallejo home was tracked to Pennsylvania and arrested, authorities said.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a missing person report on Tuesday evening on the the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue. A friend had reported her coworker had not shown up for work, and the friend was worried about her well-being after a recent argument with her husband. The friend told officers her friend had recently gone to a mutual friend's residence after her husband had threatened to kill her.

Police conducted a welfare check at the missing person's apartment, but no one answered the door, police said, and none of the neighbors reported any disturbances from the residence. An automated license plate reader indicated that her vehicle was last seen traveling in West Vallejo, and attempts to contact both the missing person and her husband by phone were unsuccessful, police said.

On Wednesday evening, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex entered the missing person's residence and found her unresponsive and he called 911. Officers arrived and found she had been shot to death at the scene, police said. The woman's husband, 45-year-old Vallejo resident Zheer Queja Malassab of Vallejo, was identified as the suspect.

Zheer Queja Malassab Vallejo Police Department

A search for the victim's vehicle led to the discovery that it traveled to Pennsylvania, and detectives contacted the Pennsylvania State Police, informing them of a be-on-the-lookout alert and the vehicle's last known location.

Pennsylvania State Police located the vehicle and and tried to pull it over in snowy conditions, but the driver sped away, police said. Due to the conditions, the driver was ultimately forced to stop and surrender. Zheer was arrested without incident, and he admitted to shooting his wife after he was read his Miranda rights, police said.

Zheer is currently waiting to be extradited to California, where he will face charges of murder and will be booked into the Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Stephanie Diaz at (707) 648-5430 or at Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tipsters can call the tip line at 800-488-9383.

It was the city's 17th homicide of 2025.