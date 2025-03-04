Watch CBS News
Vallejo man charged with stealing nearly $25,000 in LEGO sets from East Bay Target stores

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A Vallejo resident is facing a dozen counts of commercial burglary and grand theft after stealing almost $25,000 worth of LEGO sets from Target stores in Walnut Creek and San Ramon, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney posted on X about the 12-count felony complaint filed in court last month against 32-year-old Vallejo resident Michael Ivory Fletcher.

The press release issued by the DA said Fletcher faces "multiple counts of second-degree commercial burglary and grand theft for stealing nearly $25,000 worth of merchandise from Target" that happened between August 15, 2024, and February 15 of this year. 

For the thefts at the Walnut Creek and San Ramon Target stores, Fletcher allegedly entered alone, filled "a shopping cart of LEGO products, and exiting with the stolen merchandise in a matter of minutes" before loading the items into a vehicle parked outside in a disabled parking space.  

The press release said that in addition to the crimes committed in Contra Costa County, Fletcher is "suspected of thefts in Solano, Alameda, San Joaquin, Sonoma, and Santa Clara Counties." 

Fletcher's bail has been set at $467,500, the DA said.

"The effective investigative efforts of the Walnut Creek and San Ramon police departments were crucial in bringing this case forward," District Attorney Diana Becton said in the release. "We are committed to holding this individual accountable. Moreover, these brazen retail thefts demonstrate the necessity of reporting these crimes to law enforcement. Collaborative efforts are essential to ensuring the safety of our communities and businesses." 

